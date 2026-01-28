Celebrating Unsung Heroes: Saathi The Youth Foundation Felicitates Temple Staff

In a heartwarming gesture, Saathi The Youth Foundation organized a ceremony to recognize the hard work and dedication of the employees at Mumbai's Shri Siddhivinayak Temple. The event celebrated their crucial yet often unnoticed contributions to maintaining the temple's sanctity and smooth functioning.

Under the leadership of President Amit Tiwari, this initiative marked the seventh year of the Foundation's efforts to celebrate social impact. During the ceremony, 500 temple workers were honored and presented with gifts, underscoring the importance of acknowledging the unsung heroes of spiritual institutions.

The presence of acclaimed actress Shivani Sharma and notable dignitaries such as Manisha Tupe and Sohail Khandwani brought additional prestige to the occasion. The event highlighted the Foundation's commitment to social welfare and the promotion of communal harmony across religious boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)