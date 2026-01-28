Left Menu

Radisson Hotel Group Expands in India's Spiritual Tourism Circuit

Radisson Hotel Group is expanding its presence in India's spiritual travel sector with new hotels in Shirdi, Puri, Indore, and Ujjain. This strategic move supports India's growing religious tourism industry, which saw 1,439 million visits in 2022, generating significant revenue and employment growth.

Radisson Hotel Group has announced an expansion of its portfolio within India's rapidly evolving spiritual travel circuit. The hospitality chain is set to open new hotels in Shirdi, Puri, Indore, and Ujjain, marking a strategic entry into these emerging spiritual hubs.

This expansion aligns with the Indian government's vision for sustainable, inclusive tourism and reflects the continued importance of religious travel in the country's domestic tourism sector. Data from India's Ministry of Tourism shows that religious tourism recorded over 1,439 million visits in 2022, producing approximately Rs 1.34 trillion in revenue.

Industry analyses project that spiritual tourism will grow, boosting infrastructure development, enhancing transport connectivity, and creating employment. Ujjain, for instance, has become a major pilgrimage hub, drawing over 52.8 million visitors in 2023. Other destinations like Puri, Shirdi, and Indore are also experiencing steady visitor numbers, aided by improved infrastructure and government-supported initiatives for promoting faith-based travel.

