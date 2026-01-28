Honoring Icons: The President's Tribute to Cultural Pioneers in Poll-Bound States

In a significant address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu honored key social, religious, and literary figures from the states heading to polls: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Kerala.

Launching her speech, she marked 150 years of Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, stating it as a profound source of inspiration for the nation. The President further invoked Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore from West Bengal, emphasizing his belief that true freedom is rooted in self-reliance.

Highlighting development in Northeast India, Murmu celebrated Assam's icons like Srimanta Sankardev and Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika while noting advances in electronics manufacturing. She also mentioned Kerala's Sree Narayana Guru, who advocated education for empowerment, echoing ongoing efforts towards 'Viksit Bharat'.

(With inputs from agencies.)