Arijit Singh's Surprising Step Back from Stardom

Arijit Singh, renowned for his Bollywood hits, announced his retirement from playback singing to focus on personal musical exploration. This move surprised many, including industry peers who praised his decision. Singh's career spanned 15 years with numerous chart-toppers, and fans eagerly anticipate his next artistic ventures.

Updated: 28-01-2026 17:49 IST
In a move that has both shocked and intrigued music lovers, celebrated playback singer Arijit Singh has announced his formal retirement from the world of playback singing. Known for chart-toppers such as 'Kesariya' and 'Vida Karo,' Singh articulated his decision through an unambiguous social media announcement, stating a need for personal freedom and new creative explorations.

Singer Sona Mohapatra commented on the rare move within the showbiz industry, noting that few at the peak of their careers choose to withdraw from the limelight. She suggested that Singh's departure may offer opportunities for emerging artists to find their voice in the competitive music landscape.

Despite being one of the most acclaimed voices in Bollywood, with hits like 'Tum Hi Ho,' Singh has always preferred a quieter life in his hometown of Jiaganj, West Bengal. As speculation mounts around his future projects, fans and fellow artists alike look forward to what Singh will create beyond the constraints of Bollywood playback singing.

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

