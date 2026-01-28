Left Menu

Historic Milestone: First Female Archbishop of Canterbury Confirmed

Sarah Mullally has been confirmed as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury, marking a significant milestone for the Church of England. Her appointment may deepen divisions within the Anglican Communion, especially on issues like women's roles and LGBTQ rights. Mullally succeeds Justin Welby and will face many challenges ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:17 IST
Historic Milestone: First Female Archbishop of Canterbury Confirmed
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sarah Mullally has made history by becoming the first woman to be confirmed as the Archbishop of Canterbury. Her appointment marks a pivotal moment for the Church of England, as it moves further from the traditions of the Catholic Church in its acceptance of women in leadership roles.

Mullally, 63, a former cancer nurse, officially stepped into her new role during a legal ceremony, reinforcing the evolving position of women within the church. However, her appointment is not without controversy, as it may exacerbate existing divisions within the 100-million-strong Anglican Communion over women's roles and LGBTQ issues.

She replaces Justin Welby, facing immediate challenges such as addressing the church's handling of sexual abuse scandals and maintaining unity within the Anglican community. Despite opposition from conservative factions, her nomination by a diverse commission and confirmation by King Charles III signal a new chapter for the Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026