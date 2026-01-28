Left Menu

Rain and Fog Sweep Eastern Rajasthan: A Weather Update

Eastern Rajasthan witnessed light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning. The Meteorological Department recorded the highest rainfall of 26 mm at Manohar Thana in Jhalawar. Nagaur reported the lowest temperature. Dry weather is expected to prevail, with possible temperature drops and fog in the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:00 IST
In the past 24 hours, parts of eastern Rajasthan have experienced light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning, as reported by the Meteorological Department. Manohar Thana, in the Jhalawar district, recorded the highest rainfall with a measure of 26 mm.

Moderate to dense fog enveloped several areas, with Nagaur registering the state's lowest minimum temperature at 5.7 degrees Celsius. Meteorologists predict mainly dry weather from January 28 across most of the state.

Due to strong northerly winds, a decrease of 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in temperatures is expected. Dense fog is anticipated in the morning on January 29 and 30. A new western disturbance may cause light rain in northern and eastern regions by January 31 and February 1.

