Cinema as a Bridge: Inspiring Inclusivity at SIFFCY

Cinema's transformative power in fostering empathy and breaking down prejudice was a prominent theme at the 12th Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFFCY). Manmeet Kaur Nanda, Additional Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, emphasized the importance of portraying persons with disabilities as fully realized people, highlighting cinema as a tool for inclusion.

Kimmo Ladevirta, the Finnish Ambassador, echoed these sentiments, pointing to cinema's ability to unite different cultures. He highlighted Finnish contributions, including the animated 'Moomins,' marking its 80th anniversary. Marje Luup, Estonia's Ambassador, stressed the festival's vital role in children's cinema, celebrating this platform as a nurturing ground for creativity and cultural exchange.

SIFFCY, spearheaded by the Smile Foundation, and with the support of the Indian government and the European Union, presents 150 films from more than 35 countries. The festival runs until February 3, focusing on diversity, inclusion, and the power of storytelling to build a more equitable and inclusive society.

