Left Menu

Cinema as a Bridge: Inspiring Inclusivity at SIFFCY

The Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFFCY) highlights the role of cinema in fostering empathy and inclusivity. Featuring 150 films from over 35 countries, this non-ticketed event celebrates diversity and accessibility, emphasizing the significance of culture and creativity in shaping compassionate worldviews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:01 IST
Cinema as a Bridge: Inspiring Inclusivity at SIFFCY
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cinema's transformative power in fostering empathy and breaking down prejudice was a prominent theme at the 12th Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFFCY). Manmeet Kaur Nanda, Additional Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, emphasized the importance of portraying persons with disabilities as fully realized people, highlighting cinema as a tool for inclusion.

Kimmo Ladevirta, the Finnish Ambassador, echoed these sentiments, pointing to cinema's ability to unite different cultures. He highlighted Finnish contributions, including the animated 'Moomins,' marking its 80th anniversary. Marje Luup, Estonia's Ambassador, stressed the festival's vital role in children's cinema, celebrating this platform as a nurturing ground for creativity and cultural exchange.

SIFFCY, spearheaded by the Smile Foundation, and with the support of the Indian government and the European Union, presents 150 films from more than 35 countries. The festival runs until February 3, focusing on diversity, inclusion, and the power of storytelling to build a more equitable and inclusive society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026