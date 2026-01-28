Left Menu

Lodha Developers Reports Rising Profit Amid Strategic Expansion

Lodha Developers Ltd reported a 1% increase in net profit to Rs 956.9 crore for Q3, 2025-26. With total income rising to Rs 4,775.4 crore, the firm credits pre-sales growth and strategic policy support for the positive results. Expansion into Delhi-NCR bolsters their strong market position.

Lodha Developers Ltd has posted a modest 1% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 956.9 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal year. This modest rise from Rs 944.4 crore in the same period last year indicates steady growth in a challenging market.

Total income for the Mumbai-based real estate giant rose to Rs 4,775.4 crore, surpassing last year's Rs 4,146.6 crore. The company attributes its sustained performance to strong pre-sales figures and strategic economic support measures like GST rationalisation and interest rate cuts.

Managing Director Abhishek Lodha highlighted a significant milestone in pre-sales, crossing Rs 5,000 crore for the first time in a quarter. Lodha Developers has also expanded into the Delhi-NCR region, aligning with its growth strategy. The company, serving India's top four housing markets, continues to drive substantial residential sales.

