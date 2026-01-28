Left Menu

Sarah Mullally: Breaking Ground as First Female Archbishop of Canterbury

Sarah Mullally has been confirmed as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury in a traditional ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral. Leading the Church of England, she faces both historical challenges and controversy over women's ordination, alongside her global role within the Anglican Communion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:08 IST
In a historic milestone, Sarah Mullally was confirmed as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury. The announcement took place during an ancient Confirmation of Election ceremony at London's St Paul's Cathedral.

As the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, Mullally is set to lead the Church of England and serve as the spiritual head of the Anglican Communion, representing 85 million Christians worldwide. During the ceremony, she swore an oath before senior bishops under the authority of King Charles.

Amidst both celebration and criticism, Mullally's appointment challenges traditional views within the church. While some conservatives oppose female ordination, others focus on her role in confronting past safeguarding failures. Mullally will be enthroned at Canterbury Cathedral in March, marking the beginning of her public ministry.

