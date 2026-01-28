Left Menu

Zepto Partners with AYUSHEXCIL to Launch Ayush Storefront

Zepto and the Ayush Export Promotion Council are partnering to enhance digital access to Ayush medicines in India. A dedicated 'Ayush Storefront' on Zepto will help Ayush MSMEs reach broader markets, while joint initiatives will raise consumer awareness and highlight AYUSH Quality Standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:32 IST
Zepto Partners with AYUSHEXCIL to Launch Ayush Storefront
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Consumers in India will soon access Ayush medicines and wellness products online via the quick-commerce platform Zepto, thanks to a new partnership. This development comes as the Ayush Export Promotion Council (AYUSHEXCIL) and Zepto have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to streamline digital access to traditional healthcare.

The collaboration will feature a dedicated 'Ayush Storefront' on Zepto, offering consumers a centralized location to explore and purchase Ayush products. This initiative aims to expand market reach for Ayush Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the nation.

According to a statement from Zepto, AYUSHEXCIL will recommend eligible manufacturers and oversee content for compliance, while Zepto will enhance product visibility on its platform. The partnership also includes joint consumer awareness campaigns and promotes the adoption of the AYUSH Quality Mark.

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026