Zepto Partners with AYUSHEXCIL to Launch Ayush Storefront

Consumers in India will soon access Ayush medicines and wellness products online via the quick-commerce platform Zepto, thanks to a new partnership. This development comes as the Ayush Export Promotion Council (AYUSHEXCIL) and Zepto have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to streamline digital access to traditional healthcare.

The collaboration will feature a dedicated 'Ayush Storefront' on Zepto, offering consumers a centralized location to explore and purchase Ayush products. This initiative aims to expand market reach for Ayush Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the nation.

According to a statement from Zepto, AYUSHEXCIL will recommend eligible manufacturers and oversee content for compliance, while Zepto will enhance product visibility on its platform. The partnership also includes joint consumer awareness campaigns and promotes the adoption of the AYUSH Quality Mark.