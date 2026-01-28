A Final Farewell: Remembering Ajit Pawar's Legacy

The emotional farewell for Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took a poignant turn in Baramati as mourners gathered to honor the late leader's impactful legacy. The flowers-decked vehicle carrying his remains navigated through a sea of supporters, each grappling with Pawar's untimely departure.

Pawar, affectionately called 'Dada', met with a tragic accident, leaving an irreplaceable void in both the BJP-led coalition government and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). His loss cast a long shadow over the political environs he once dominated.

On Thursday, distinguished political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are expected to attend his state-honored funeral. Meanwhile, the people of Baramati and NCP loyalists from across Maharashtra gather to bid a solemn farewell to a leader who left an indelible mark on their community.

(With inputs from agencies.)