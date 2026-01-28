Gröna Lund Amusement Park Faces Heavy Fines Following Roller Coaster Tragedy

In a tragic incident, the Swedish amusement park Gröna Lund has been fined nearly USD 588,000 following a roller coaster derailment that resulted in one death and left nine others injured, several of whom were children.

The accident, which occurred on June 25, 2023, involved the Jetliner roller coaster. Witnesses reported chaos as the coaster's front car derailed, tilting dangerously before stopping abruptly. An investigation revealed that a critical safety support arm broke in the first car, leading to catastrophic failure and the ejection of three passengers.

Stockholm District Court found the theme park negligent for insufficient documentation in the manufacturing process and not using a qualified welder. Additional penalties were levied against Göteborgs Mekaniska, which has since gone bankrupt, for underqualified welding jobs. A second company involved was acquitted.

