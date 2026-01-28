Left Menu

Karan Wahi Quashes Wedding Rumors with Jennifer Winget

Social media was abuzz with wedding rumors between actors Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget. Karan refuted the claims via Instagram, jokingly thanking for the free publicity. He compared their friendship to a film bond, while Jennifer remains silent. The duo's camaraderie and on-screen chemistry are adored by fans.

Updated: 28-01-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:57 IST
Actors Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget (Image source: Karan's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Social media lit up with speculation on Tuesday evening, suggesting actors Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget were tying the knot. However, Karan quickly dispelled these rumors with an Instagram post, in which he humorously thanked everyone for the 'free publicity.'

In a subsequent Instagram Story, Karan drew a parallel between his friendship with Jennifer and that of Ranbir Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin's characters in the film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,' emphasizing that 'some bonds are greater than love.' Jennifer has not yet responded to the circulating rumors.

Karan and Jennifer have shared screens in popular shows like 'Dill Mill Gayye' and 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani,' where their chemistry has been a fan favorite. Off-screen, the two maintain a close friendship, often celebrating special moments and milestones together. Notably, Jennifer was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover. (ANI)

