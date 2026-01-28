Solemn Silence Marks End of Maghi Ganesh Festival
The tragic death of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash led to a subdued conclusion of the Maghi Ganesh festival, with processions in Thane city being held quietly to honor his memory. The festival's grand plans were replaced by a respectful, silent procession.
The untimely death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash cast a long shadow over the conclusion of the Maghi Ganesh festival on Wednesday. In Thane city, planned processions went ahead but without their usual fanfare.
The festival, which began on January 22 at Pachpakhadi, was initially set to be a grand cultural affair. However, out of respect for the departed leader, the events were scaled back and kept simple, according to BJP district president Sandeep Lele.
Hundreds of devotees chose to honor Pawar's memory by replacing the grand musical processions with a peaceful, silent march escorting the decorated chariot. The ceremonial immersion took place at Kopri Mithbunder Ghat in Thane East, drawing to a quiet close.
