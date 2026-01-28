Left Menu

Solemn Silence Marks End of Maghi Ganesh Festival

The tragic death of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash led to a subdued conclusion of the Maghi Ganesh festival, with processions in Thane city being held quietly to honor his memory. The festival's grand plans were replaced by a respectful, silent procession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:57 IST
Solemn Silence Marks End of Maghi Ganesh Festival
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

The untimely death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash cast a long shadow over the conclusion of the Maghi Ganesh festival on Wednesday. In Thane city, planned processions went ahead but without their usual fanfare.

The festival, which began on January 22 at Pachpakhadi, was initially set to be a grand cultural affair. However, out of respect for the departed leader, the events were scaled back and kept simple, according to BJP district president Sandeep Lele.

Hundreds of devotees chose to honor Pawar's memory by replacing the grand musical processions with a peaceful, silent march escorting the decorated chariot. The ceremonial immersion took place at Kopri Mithbunder Ghat in Thane East, drawing to a quiet close.

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026