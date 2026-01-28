Left Menu

Sarah Mullally: The Trailblazing Archbishops' Journey

Sarah Mullally has been confirmed as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury in a historic ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral. As the spiritual leader of the Anglican Communion, she pledges a 'ministry of hospitality' and emphasizes listening to voices previously ignored, including victims of church abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:26 IST
In a historic moment for the Church of England, Sarah Mullally was officially confirmed as the first woman to serve as Archbishop of Canterbury. The traditional ceremony was held at St Paul's Cathedral, transforming the iconic London site into a legal court for the ancient Confirmation of Election.

Mullally, who becomes the spiritual leader of 85 million Anglicans worldwide, took her oath as the 106th Archbishop. She highlighted the importance of offering a 'ministry of hospitality' to unite a divided world, vowing to listen to those previously ignored, especially abuse victims.

Mullally's appointment has sparked some controversy, with conservative factions opposing women's ordination. Despite this, she remains poised to lead and will be enthroned at Canterbury Cathedral in March, where she will deliver her inaugural sermon as Archbishop.

