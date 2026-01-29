Meta's Bold AI Vision Drives Capital Surge Amidst Superintelligence Race

Meta, the owner of Instagram, announced a substantial increase in its capital spending plans for the year, jumping by 73% in its quest towards 'superintelligence.' This effort is part of Meta's strategy to offer highly personalized artificial intelligence experiences to its vast social media user base.

In a conference call with analysts, CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighted this year as pivotal for delivering personal superintelligence and strengthening business infrastructure for future growth. The company outlined capital expenditures for 2026 estimated between $115 billion and $135 billion, driven by infrastructure-related costs and payments to third-party cloud providers.

Meta, a newcomer to the AI race, has committed to investing extensively to establish AI data centers to achieve superintelligence. The firm relies on its advertising revenue stream, which showed a remarkable increase to $58.14 billion last quarter, to support these AI initiatives, showcasing a blend of bold foresight and financial strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)