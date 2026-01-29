FBI Raid Fuels Ongoing Election Controversy in Georgia

On Wednesday, the FBI conducted a search at the Fulton County Election Hub in Georgia, investigating claims of voting fraud from the 2020 election. The action follows repeated accusations from former President Donald Trump about election interference.

The search concluded with agents seizing computers and boxes of ballots. Fulton County Commissioner Mo Ivory criticized the federal action as chaotic, aimed at benefiting Republicans in upcoming elections. The move has been widely seen as part of the Trump administration's broader effort to challenge the election results.

The FBI's involvement adds a new dimension to ongoing legal disputes over the 2020 election. The Trump administration has also initiated legal action to obtain 2020 ballots, amidst continual claims that the election was fraudulent, despite evidence to the contrary.

(With inputs from agencies.)