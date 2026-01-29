Tensions Escalate: Trump and Iran's Standoff Over Nuclear Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, urging the nation to negotiate a nuclear agreement to avoid harsher military actions by the U.S. Tehran responded by threatening retaliation against America and its allies.

Trump's call for a 'fair and equitable' nuclear deal without weapons comes as U.S. military forces, headed by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, advance towards Iran. This follows a bloody crackdown on Iranian protests by local authorities.

As tensions rise, EU foreign ministers are readying sanctions against Iran for its handling of protests. Trump's decision on a military strike remains pending as economic challenges continue to pressure Iran's government, according to U.S. officials.

