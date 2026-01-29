Tensions Escalate: Trump and Iran's Standoff Over Nuclear Deal
U.S. President Donald Trump urges Iran to negotiate a nuclear deal while warning of further military action. Tehran, in turn, threatens to retaliate against the U.S. and its allies. Amidst heightened tensions, the EU plans to sanction Iran over its protest suppression. A U.S. strike remains undecided.
U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, urging the nation to negotiate a nuclear agreement to avoid harsher military actions by the U.S. Tehran responded by threatening retaliation against America and its allies.
Trump's call for a 'fair and equitable' nuclear deal without weapons comes as U.S. military forces, headed by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, advance towards Iran. This follows a bloody crackdown on Iranian protests by local authorities.
As tensions rise, EU foreign ministers are readying sanctions against Iran for its handling of protests. Trump's decision on a military strike remains pending as economic challenges continue to pressure Iran's government, according to U.S. officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amidst Tensions, Minneapolis Protests Intensify Over Immigration Raids and Fatal Shootings
Confrontations in Minneapolis: Immigration Raids Ignite Protests and Violence
US Greenlights Venezuela Oil Sales Under Sanctions
EU Set to Designate Iran's IRGC as Terrorist Organization Amid Fresh Sanctions
Congress Protests Alleged Vote Tampering in Assam