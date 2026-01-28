Swiss Politician Convicted for Shooting Madonna Poster
Sanija Ameti, a Zurich council member, was convicted for firing a sport pistol at a poster depicting a 14th-century painting of Madonna and child. Ameti received a suspended fine for disturbing freedom of religion. She later apologized, citing ignorance of the poster's religious significance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:17 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
Sanija Ameti, a member of Zurich's city council, faced legal consequences following a controversial incident involving a treasured piece of art.
Ameti, who previously belonged to the Green-Liberal party, was convicted by a Zurich district court for firing at a poster of a 14th-century Madonna and child painting. The act was deemed as disturbing religious freedom.
The politician, who posted images of the damaged poster online, has been handed a suspended fine, and although she expressed regret over the incident, it led to job loss in her public relations role amidst a significant public backlash.
(With inputs from agencies.)