Left Menu

Swiss Politician Convicted for Shooting Madonna Poster

Sanija Ameti, a Zurich council member, was convicted for firing a sport pistol at a poster depicting a 14th-century painting of Madonna and child. Ameti received a suspended fine for disturbing freedom of religion. She later apologized, citing ignorance of the poster's religious significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:17 IST
Swiss Politician Convicted for Shooting Madonna Poster
politician
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Sanija Ameti, a member of Zurich's city council, faced legal consequences following a controversial incident involving a treasured piece of art.

Ameti, who previously belonged to the Green-Liberal party, was convicted by a Zurich district court for firing at a poster of a 14th-century Madonna and child painting. The act was deemed as disturbing religious freedom.

The politician, who posted images of the damaged poster online, has been handed a suspended fine, and although she expressed regret over the incident, it led to job loss in her public relations role amidst a significant public backlash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026