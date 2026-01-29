Schumer's Standoff: Immigration Reform Tied to Government Funding

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has demanded that federal immigration agents shed their masks and comply with stringent regulations as a condition for extending government funding past an upcoming deadline.

Schumer's stipulations include body camera usage and adherence to local law enforcement's use-of-force directives by Department of Homeland Security agents. These measures reflect broader Democratic opposition to what they describe as aggressive immigration enforcement by the Trump administration.

With a potential government shutdown looming if no agreement is reached on DHS funding, which is part of a more extensive spending package, the resolution now depends on bipartisan negotiation.

