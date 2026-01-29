Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over USMCA Trade Deal Standoff

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cautioned Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney regarding his criticisms of US trade policy, which could impact USMCA negotiations. Tensions heightened after Carney's Davos speech, and Trump's tariff threats intensified the dispute. Despite differences, Bessent remains optimistic about reaching a favorable outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2026 02:14 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 02:14 IST
Tensions Rise Over USMCA Trade Deal Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issued a warning to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday over his public remarks criticizing US trade policy. These comments, made during a high-profile speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, may jeopardize the impending review of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

The agreement, designed to shield Canada from the harshest effects of then-President Trump's tariffs, has come under scrutiny after Trump's threat to impose a 100 per cent tariff on Canadian imports. Carney's pursuit of a separate trade deal with Beijing further complicated relations, leading to a sharp exchange with Trump and Bessent.

During a CNBC interview, Bessent advised against using the USMCA review to gain political leverage, cautioning Carney about the risks of transitioning from a technocratic to a political role. Despite the differences, Bessent expressed confidence on Fox News that an agreement would be reached, albeit not without challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026