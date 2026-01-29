Tensions Rise Over USMCA Trade Deal Standoff

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issued a warning to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday over his public remarks criticizing US trade policy. These comments, made during a high-profile speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, may jeopardize the impending review of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

The agreement, designed to shield Canada from the harshest effects of then-President Trump's tariffs, has come under scrutiny after Trump's threat to impose a 100 per cent tariff on Canadian imports. Carney's pursuit of a separate trade deal with Beijing further complicated relations, leading to a sharp exchange with Trump and Bessent.

During a CNBC interview, Bessent advised against using the USMCA review to gain political leverage, cautioning Carney about the risks of transitioning from a technocratic to a political role. Despite the differences, Bessent expressed confidence on Fox News that an agreement would be reached, albeit not without challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)