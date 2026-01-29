Delhi High Court Dismisses Wankhede's Defamation Suit Against Netflix

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court has dismissed the defamation case filed by Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede against the Netflix series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', which draws reference to the Aryan Khan case. The court held it lacked territorial jurisdiction to adjudicate the matter, thus sending the suit back to be filed in Mumbai.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav delivered the ruling, acknowledging the primary objection raised by the defendants—Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix—regarding jurisdiction. Both parties contended that since Wankhede and Red Chillies' registered office are located in Mumbai, the case should be initiated there.

The series in question is described as a fictional satire set during a Bollywood success party, and the defendants have asserted it does not portray the real-life Cordelia cruise raid. Despite Wankhede's claims that his likeness and mannerisms were used without consent, the Court concluded that the alleged defamatory impact was not sufficient for Delhi's jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)