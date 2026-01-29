Left Menu

Former Indonesian President Visits World's Richest Hindu Shrine

Former Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala. Accompanied by TTD officials, Widodo participated in darshan and received silk clothes and prasadams. The TTD, custodians of the renowned shrine, also presented him with a portrait of the deity.

Updated: 29-01-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 12:35 IST
In a ceremonial visit, Former Indonesian President Joko Widodo paid homage to the revered Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala on Thursday. This visit marks a significant spiritual endeavor for the Indonesian leader.

Widodo was warmly received by officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), who ensured an expedited darshan at the illustrious shrine, widely recognized as the richest Hindu temple globally.

Following the ceremonial rites, TTD officials presented Widodo with traditional silk attire and consecrated offerings as tokens of divine blessing, along with a portrait of Lord Venkateswara, encapsulating the sanctity of his visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

