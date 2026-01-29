Mona Singh Shatters Stereotypes: Redefining Age in Acting

Mona Singh, known for her pioneering role in 'Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi', continues to break industry norms around age and gender with her latest work in Netflix's 'Kohrra 2'.

Despite prevalent stereotypes, Singh refuses to accept the idea that female actors face an expiration date, especially when compared to their male counterparts who often romance on-screen into their sixties.

Her recent roles exemplify her desire to pursue complex characters, allowing her to shine irrespective of on-screen age and continuing to solidify her status in the world of entertainment.