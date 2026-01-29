Left Menu

Swisslog Healthcare Expands Into India to Revolutionize Pharmacy Automation

Swisslog Healthcare is expanding its operations in India to meet the rising demand for pharmacy automation solutions. The company aims to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and patient care in India's healthcare sector by offering advanced technologies tailored to local needs.

Swisslog Healthcare, a prominent name in pharmacy automation, is scaling up its operations in India to cater to the burgeoning demand for advanced pharmacy management solutions. With the establishment of a new base in Gurugram, the company is set to bring its cutting-edge automation technologies closer to hospitals and healthcare providers across the region.

This strategic expansion underscores Swisslog Healthcare's commitment to improving accuracy, traceability, and patient safety in India's healthcare sector. The company's suite of solutions, including transport automation and pharmacy management technologies, are designed to meet the needs of both inpatient and outpatient services, aligning with India's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

Recognizing the dynamic nature of the Indian healthcare market, Swisslog Healthcare aims to support local providers in navigating operational complexities while enhancing efficiency. By facilitating a more patient-centric approach, the company is poised to play a pivotal role in the nation's 'Healthcare for All' vision, further affirming its strategy for growth across the Asia Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

