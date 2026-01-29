India's Aviation Sector: Poised for Global Hub Status

The Indian civil aviation sector is on the cusp of a transformative growth phase, buoyed by supportive governmental policies, an escalating demand, and expanding infrastructure, according to the recent Economic Survey. The Survey emphasizes India's ambition to emerge as a global aviation hub by improving international transit facilities and promoting layovers.

Despite the promising statistics, India presently operates merely 0.11 airports per million inhabitants, a figure dwarfed by global counterparts like the U.S. and China. However, this disparity signals potential for further expansion, driven by the ancillary ecosystem and technologies boosting sector integration and connectivity.

During an aviation summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the vast investment avenues in India, highlighting the government's commitment to regulatory reforms aimed at expeditious cargo movement. Furthermore, air passenger traffic and cargo volumes have shown substantial growth, albeit with a recent moderation due to market adjustments.

