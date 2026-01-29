Left Menu

Imtiaz Ali & Diljit Dosanjh's Upcoming Movie Delights Fans with New Release Date

Imtiaz Ali's new film starring Diljit Dosanjh will now release on June 12, 2026. Initially set for April, the untitled movie explores love and longing, featuring a stellar cast including Naseeruddin Shah. The film promises a contemporary narrative, reuniting the famous trio of Ali, AR Rahman, and Irshad Kamil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 14:42 IST
Imtiaz Ali & Diljit Dosanjh's Upcoming Movie Delights Fans with New Release Date
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent announcement, the filmmakers of Imtiaz Ali's highly anticipated film, featuring actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh, have revealed a new release date of June 12, 2026. Originally slated for April this year, the film's debut was planned to align with the Baisakhi festival.

Described as a 'charming story of love and longing,' the untitled movie brings together a notable cast, including veterans Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari. The film promises to deliver a witty yet profound exploration of human connection.

Going on floors in August 2025, this project marks the second collaboration between Ali and Dosanjh following their acclaimed Netflix film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' in 2024. The film will also see the legendary trio of Ali, composer AR Rahman, and lyricist Irshad Kamil, coming together once more to create a memorable soundtrack. The production is backed by Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, and Mohit Choudhary.

TRENDING

1
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026