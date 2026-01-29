Imtiaz Ali & Diljit Dosanjh's Upcoming Movie Delights Fans with New Release Date

In a recent announcement, the filmmakers of Imtiaz Ali's highly anticipated film, featuring actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh, have revealed a new release date of June 12, 2026. Originally slated for April this year, the film's debut was planned to align with the Baisakhi festival.

Described as a 'charming story of love and longing,' the untitled movie brings together a notable cast, including veterans Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari. The film promises to deliver a witty yet profound exploration of human connection.

Going on floors in August 2025, this project marks the second collaboration between Ali and Dosanjh following their acclaimed Netflix film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' in 2024. The film will also see the legendary trio of Ali, composer AR Rahman, and lyricist Irshad Kamil, coming together once more to create a memorable soundtrack. The production is backed by Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, and Mohit Choudhary.