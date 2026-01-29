Left Menu

Honoring a Literary Giant: Kambar Statue Unveiled in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi unveiled a statue of the legendary Tamil poet Kambar at Lok Bhavan. The ceremony, attended by Tamil scholars and students, celebrated Kambar's literary contributions. This initiative is part of the governor's efforts to promote classical Tamil literature and its cultural impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 14:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi revealed a full-sized statue of the esteemed Tamil poet Kambar at the Lok Bhavan on Thursday.

The unveiling ceremony, which included floral tributes, attracted a significant gathering of Tamil scholars, orators, and students, showcasing the enduring legacy of Kambar's work.

Governor Ravi's initiative aims to spotlight the lasting impact of classical Tamil literature on Indian culture, highlighting the significance of poets like Kambar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

