Honoring a Literary Giant: Kambar Statue Unveiled in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi revealed a full-sized statue of the esteemed Tamil poet Kambar at the Lok Bhavan on Thursday.

The unveiling ceremony, which included floral tributes, attracted a significant gathering of Tamil scholars, orators, and students, showcasing the enduring legacy of Kambar's work.

Governor Ravi's initiative aims to spotlight the lasting impact of classical Tamil literature on Indian culture, highlighting the significance of poets like Kambar.

