ICE Drawdown: Trump's Border Strategy Unveiled

In a significant announcement, President Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, revealed on Thursday that newly formed agreements with state and local leaders might pave the way for a reduction in ICE activities.

Homan, speaking at a news conference in Minneapolis, described the collaboration as 'common sense cooperation' aimed at managing the number of people in the area more effectively.

These partnerships signify a strategic shift in how immigration operations could be managed, indicating a potential drawdown of ICE presence, according to Homan.