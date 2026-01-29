ICE Drawdown: Trump's Border Strategy Unveiled
President Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, announced that partnerships with state and local officials could facilitate a reduction in ICE presence. At a news conference in Minneapolis, Homan emphasized the importance of these collaborative efforts to manage the number of people in the area effectively.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Minneapolis | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:07 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a significant announcement, President Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, revealed on Thursday that newly formed agreements with state and local leaders might pave the way for a reduction in ICE activities.
Homan, speaking at a news conference in Minneapolis, described the collaboration as 'common sense cooperation' aimed at managing the number of people in the area more effectively.
These partnerships signify a strategic shift in how immigration operations could be managed, indicating a potential drawdown of ICE presence, according to Homan.
ALSO READ
Swiss Bar Fire: Local Officials Under Scrutiny for Safety Failures
Voting for zilla parishad, panchayat samiti polls in Maharashtra on Feb 7, not Feb 5; counting on Feb 9: State Election Commission.
State Fiscal Indiscipline Threatens India's Sovereign Borrowing Costs
Tragedy in Kodagu: Fatal Elephant Encounter at Coffee Estate
Suraj Estate Developers Shines with Strategic Growth in SCM Market