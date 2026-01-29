Left Menu

ICE Drawdown: Trump's Border Strategy Unveiled

President Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, announced that partnerships with state and local officials could facilitate a reduction in ICE presence. At a news conference in Minneapolis, Homan emphasized the importance of these collaborative efforts to manage the number of people in the area effectively.

Updated: 29-01-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:07 IST
In a significant announcement, President Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, revealed on Thursday that newly formed agreements with state and local leaders might pave the way for a reduction in ICE activities.

Homan, speaking at a news conference in Minneapolis, described the collaboration as 'common sense cooperation' aimed at managing the number of people in the area more effectively.

These partnerships signify a strategic shift in how immigration operations could be managed, indicating a potential drawdown of ICE presence, according to Homan.

