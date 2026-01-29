Tragic Loss: National Bird Falls Victim to Dog Attack in UP Village

A peacock, revered as India's national bird, was fatally wounded following an attack by dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Aksauli village on Thursday.

Villagers working in the fields tried valiantly to rescue the targeted bird, managing to scare off the dogs. Unfortunately, despite their efforts and prompt attention from the forest department, the injuries to the peacock were too severe.

Forest Ranger Rajendra Prasad described the incident, noting that after being apprised, officials rushed to the site but were unable to save the bird. A post-mortem is scheduled, and the peacock will receive a state honor burial due to its protected national status under the Wildlife Protection Act.