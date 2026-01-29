AI-Driven Revolution: TakeTwo Elevates Indian Cinema with Groundbreaking Technology

In a significant development for Indian cinema, AI-native film studio TakeTwo has announced a Rs. 100 crore valuation in its pre-seed funding round. The investment was led by Afore Capital of the United States and Inovia VC of Canada, marking a pivotal moment for the filmmaking sector nationally and globally.

Founded by Rudresh Upadhyaya and Raghav Katta after graduating from Y Combinator's AI Startup School, TakeTwo aims to fuse advanced AI research with the practical demands of cinema. The studio provides comprehensive support for directors and production houses, enabling them to accomplish intricate VFX-heavy sequences efficiently, reducing costs, and expanding their creative boundaries.

By embedding AI into the professional film-making process, TakeTwo positions itself as a leader in the growing Indian media and entertainment industry, projected to reach $48 billion by 2030. CEO Rudresh Upadhyaya expresses confidence in becoming the primary infrastructure for next-generation storytelling, driven by seamless integration of AI in film production.

(With inputs from agencies.)