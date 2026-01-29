Zero Tolerance: Swift Investigation Launched into Tragic Plane Crash

The Union Civil Aviation Minister emphasized zero tolerance for air safety violations, announcing a swift investigation into the plane crash that claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. The probe's urgency was highlighted at the Wings India 2026 event.

Onsite investigations by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are underway, with the recovery of the aircraft's Black Box. The crash, occurring near Baramati airport's runway, has prompted a timeline-sensitive approach to ensure timely conclusions.

The minister addressed concerns over the absence of firefighting personnel by noting the airstrip's primary function for flying training rather than commercial aviation. He reassured that appropriate training facilities are in place and confirmed ongoing communication with Maharashtra's government for the investigation.