Rally for Justice: Unveil the Full Truth Behind Marina's Tragic Death

A rally demanding further investigation into the death of Marina Lalchhanchhuahi drew hundreds to the streets. Protesters claim others may be involved besides the main suspect, RL Peka. Amid concerns about discrepancies and potential accomplices, demonstrators called for transparency and a deeper investigation into the brutal crime.

Aizawl | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds gathered to demand justice for Marina Lalchhanchhuahi, whose decomposed remains surfaced near Mizoram University on December 13. The primary suspect, RL Peka, a deceased government retiree, is believed to have died by suicide, but protesters believe additional perpetrators are at large.

The 'Justice for Marina' movement, led by concerned citizens, marched through Aizawl, urging authorities to pursue potential accomplices and ensure transparency in the investigation. The movement submitted a formal petition to Aizawl's Superintendent of Police, pressing for a deeper investigation.

Aizawl SP Zosangliana stated the investigation would continue if further evidence arises. Marina, a resident of Tanhril, went missing on December 1, revealing troubling clues, including potential involvement of others, as Peka's death raises doubts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

