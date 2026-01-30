Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan wishes Rani Mukerji on ‘Mardaani 3’ release

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday extended his best wishes to Rani Mukerji for the release of her latest film Mardaani 3, praising the actor for embodying strength and compassion both on and off screen.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 19:52 IST
Shah Rukh Khan wishes Rani Mukerji on ‘Mardaani 3’ release
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday extended his best wishes to Rani Mukerji for the release of her latest film ''Mardaani 3'', praising the actor for embodying strength and compassion both on and off screen. The action thriller marks the third instalment in the popular ''Mardaani'' franchise, which features Mukerji as cop ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film released in theatres on Friday. ''Just from the heart…. to my Rani 'Mardaani' all my best wishes. I am sure you will be feisty, strong & compassionate in Mardaani 3 like u are in the real world too (sic),'' Khan wrote on X. Backed by Yash Raj Films, ''Mardaani 3'' sees Mukerji reprise her role as the fearless police officer as she investigates the disappearance of dozens of young girls across multiple locations. As the investigation widens, Roy uncovers a deeply entrenched human trafficking racket operating and leads her to a formidable antagonist known as ''Amma''. The film also stars Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. The ''Mardaani'' series began with the 2014 film and was followed by ''Mardaani 2'' in 2019. Khan and Mukerji have starred together in several popular films over the years, including ''Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'', ''Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'' and ''Chalte Chalte''. In 2025, the two won their first National Film Awards. Khan received the best actor honour for his performance in ''Jawan'', while Mukerji received the award for best actress for her role in ''Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026