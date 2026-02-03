Left Menu

French Authorities Expand Investigation into Elon Musk's X Amid AI Concerns

French prosecutors have expanded their investigation into Elon Musk's social media platform, X, focusing on potential crimes related to algorithm abuse and fraudulent data extraction. The widened probe includes allegations involving AI chatbot, Grok, and covers crimes like the distribution of pornographic images of minors and Holocaust denial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:15 IST
French Authorities Expand Investigation into Elon Musk's X Amid AI Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

French prosecutors have expanded an investigation into Elon Musk's social media platform, X, announcing on Tuesday that they plan to summon the tech billionaire for questioning in April. Initially launched in January 2025, the probe, which focuses on alleged algorithm abuse and fraudulent data extraction, has broadened following complaints regarding X's AI chatbot, Grok.

The Paris prosecutor outlined several potential crimes currently under investigation. These include complicity in the possession and distribution of pornographic images of minors, the production of defamatory deepfake images, denial of crimes against humanity such as Holocaust denial, and fraudulent data extraction by an organized group.

Additionally, the investigation is examining the operation of an illegal online platform and the possible falsification of an automated data processing system. As the case unfolds, it represents a significant legal challenge for Musk and his platform in navigating AI technologies and user data handling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026