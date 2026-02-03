French prosecutors have expanded an investigation into Elon Musk's social media platform, X, announcing on Tuesday that they plan to summon the tech billionaire for questioning in April. Initially launched in January 2025, the probe, which focuses on alleged algorithm abuse and fraudulent data extraction, has broadened following complaints regarding X's AI chatbot, Grok.

The Paris prosecutor outlined several potential crimes currently under investigation. These include complicity in the possession and distribution of pornographic images of minors, the production of defamatory deepfake images, denial of crimes against humanity such as Holocaust denial, and fraudulent data extraction by an organized group.

Additionally, the investigation is examining the operation of an illegal online platform and the possible falsification of an automated data processing system. As the case unfolds, it represents a significant legal challenge for Musk and his platform in navigating AI technologies and user data handling.

(With inputs from agencies.)