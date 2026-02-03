Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Former Minister in Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam
The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to former Chhattisgarh Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma, accused in a liquor scam case. The court highlighted the need to balance personal liberty with ongoing investigations, imposing travel restrictions and strict conditions on Lakhma, as the complex probe continues.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court, in a significant ruling on Tuesday, granted interim bail to Kawasi Lakhma, a Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Excise Minister, in connection with an alleged liquor scam investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).
The decision, led by the Chief Justice of India, acknowledged the gravity of the allegations and the ongoing complexity of the investigation. However, the court emphasized that prolonged custody could infringe on Lakhma's personal liberty, necessitating a careful balance between the prosecution's rights and Lakhma's liberty.
In granting interim bail, the court imposed stringent conditions on Lakhma, barring him from entering Chhattisgarh except for court appearances and prohibiting international travel. He is required to deposit his passport and inform authorities of any change in his contact information. Though allowed to participate in public events, he must refrain from discussing the allegations against him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
