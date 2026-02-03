Bikram Singh Majithia Walks Free: A Drama Unfolding Amid Allegations
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia was released from New Nabha jail following a Supreme Court bail in a disproportionate assets case. Majithia, linked to alleged laundering of Rs 540 crore in drug money, had been incarcerated for seven months. Supporters welcomed his release, celebrating outside the jail.
In a dramatic turn of events, Bikram Singh Majithia, a prominent leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, has been released from the New Nabha jail. This comes a day after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a high-profile disproportionate assets case.
Majithia's incarceration, which lasted seven months, stemmed from allegations of laundering Rs 540 crore worth of drug money. His arrest had been executed by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau at his Amritsar residence on June 25 of the previous year.
Upon his release, Majithia was greeted by throngs of supporters expressing their joy through slogans and floral tributes. Meanwhile, his family, including his wife, celebrated the court's decision, deeming it a 'victory of truth'.
