Luv Ranjan's Sequel 'Vadh 2' Explores Niche Cinema Amidst Blockbusters

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan continues to champion niche cinema with 'Vadh 2', featuring veterans Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra. Despite the success of OTT platforms, Ranjan believes small films can coexist with blockbusters. The sequel offers a fresh philosophical narrative while exploring new themes in Indian cinema.

  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan is set to release 'Vadh 2', continuing his commitment to niche cinema alongside major blockbusters. The film stars veterans Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra, building on the success of its 2022 original.

Ranjan asserts that niche films have always found a place in Indian cinema, co-existing with larger productions. He believes that the success of a film is not reliant on its budget or star power, citing examples from the past and the present.

Through his production house, Ranjan seeks to bring stories he loves to the screen, even if they're not the ones he would direct. 'Vadh 2', set for a February 6 release, offers a new narrative while revisiting the philosophical themes of its predecessor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

