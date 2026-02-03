Tributes Pour in for 'Perarignar Anna' on 56th Death Anniversary

In a solemn ceremony, leaders across political fronts gathered to mark the 56th death anniversary of C N Annadurai, a pivotal figure in Tamil Nadu's political landscape. Chief Minister N Rangasamy, along with other ministers from the AINRC-BJP coalition government, initiated the homage at Annadurai's statue in the union territory.

The event attracted a significant turnout from various political organizations. AIADMK's Puducherry unit, led by secretary A Anbalagan, and the DMK contingent including Tamil Nadu MP Jagathratchagan and Puducherry Assembly opposition leader R Siva, were present to pay their respects to Annadurai, who remains an influential figure within the Dravidian movement.

Revered as 'Perarignar Anna', Annadurai played a critical role in shaping modern Tamil Nadu as the founder of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and was the first Chief Minister of the state following its renaming from Madras. His legacy continues to resonate deeply within Tamil society and politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)