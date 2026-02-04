Left Menu

Unearthing Change: The Art of Urban Transformation

Artist Chippa Sudhakar's solo exhibition at Tao Art Gallery examines how urban expansion impacts landscapes and tradition. Titled 'The Collective Memory of Contemporary Change,' the exhibition uses various materials to explore themes of migration and development, highlighting the balance between growth and environmental cost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking new exhibition at Mumbai's Tao Art Gallery, artist Chippa Sudhakar dissects the effects of rapid urban expansion on natural landscapes and traditional lifestyles. His solo exhibit, 'The Collective Memory of Contemporary Change,' draws on personal experiences witnessing rural terrains morph into sprawling cities.

Sudhakar's works use materials like soil, wood, terracotta, and metal to delve into themes of migration, demographic shifts, and the mechanization of labor, emphasizing the emotional and environmental costs of progress. He aims to revive 'shared yet forgotten memories' reflective of the tangled dynamics between nature and development.

Curator Sanjana Shah notes that Sudhakar's art is not merely nostalgic but serves as an urgent call for balance amidst growth and erosion, tradition and innovation. The exhibition, part of Mumbai Art Weekend, remains on display through February 12, inviting audiences to reflect on the delicate interplay between change and memory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

