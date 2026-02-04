Left Menu

The Legacy of Andre Beteille: An Intellectual Giant Passes

Esteemed sociologist Andre Beteille, aged 91, has passed away due to age-related illness. Known for his impactful work on caste and social inequalities in India, Beteille was a Professor Emeritus at the University of Delhi and authored several important works. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2005.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:14 IST
The Legacy of Andre Beteille: An Intellectual Giant Passes
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned sociologist and author Andre Beteille, aged 91, passed away at a local hospital due to age-related illness, as confirmed by his daughter Radha Beteille. Known for his deep studies on India's caste system and social inequalities, Beteille was a respected voice and academician.

Beteille served as Professor Emeritus of Sociology at the University of Delhi since 2003 and led Ashoka University as chancellor from 2014 to 2017. His distinguished career was marked by influential publications, including 'Caste, Class and Power' and 'Society and Politics in India'. The scholar was awarded India's prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2005 for contributions to literature and education.

Many institutions and notable figures have paid tribute, acknowledging Beteille's legacy. Ramachandra Guha, historian, deemed him a 'moral and intellectual anchor', while Ashoka University praised his leadership. The academic community mourns a significant loss but celebrates the lasting impact of his work on societal thought.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Ghaziabad: The Dark Side of Online Gaming

Tragedy Strikes in Ghaziabad: The Dark Side of Online Gaming

 India
2
Marico Acquires Stake in Wellness Brand Cosmix: A Strategic Leap

Marico Acquires Stake in Wellness Brand Cosmix: A Strategic Leap

 India
3
Rishabh Pant's Road to Recovery: A Cricketer's Resilience

Rishabh Pant's Road to Recovery: A Cricketer's Resilience

 India
4
Turbulent December for IndiGo: Flight Cancellations Impact Thousands

Turbulent December for IndiGo: Flight Cancellations Impact Thousands

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026