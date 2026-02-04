The Legacy of Andre Beteille: An Intellectual Giant Passes

Renowned sociologist and author Andre Beteille, aged 91, passed away at a local hospital due to age-related illness, as confirmed by his daughter Radha Beteille. Known for his deep studies on India's caste system and social inequalities, Beteille was a respected voice and academician.

Beteille served as Professor Emeritus of Sociology at the University of Delhi since 2003 and led Ashoka University as chancellor from 2014 to 2017. His distinguished career was marked by influential publications, including 'Caste, Class and Power' and 'Society and Politics in India'. The scholar was awarded India's prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2005 for contributions to literature and education.

Many institutions and notable figures have paid tribute, acknowledging Beteille's legacy. Ramachandra Guha, historian, deemed him a 'moral and intellectual anchor', while Ashoka University praised his leadership. The academic community mourns a significant loss but celebrates the lasting impact of his work on societal thought.

(With inputs from agencies.)