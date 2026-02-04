Mrunal Thakur: Embracing Imperfection and Redefining Confidence

Mrunal Thakur, a prominent actor, candidly shares her journey of self-acceptance amidst lingering insecurities, even after her entry into the film industry. During the trailer launch of 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' in Mumbai, she revealed how years of feeling underconfident shaped her path to embracing her true self.

Thakur, co-starring with Siddhant Chaturvedi in Ravi Udyawar's directorial, spoke about the pressures she faced to meet societal beauty standards. Despite these challenges, she eventually realized the value of being 'perfectly imperfect' and finds pride in her authentic identity.

The actor emphasized her connection to her upcoming film and believes the audience will resonate with its themes. She described the narrative as relatable and invites viewers to see themselves as part of the story. 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' is set for release on February 20.