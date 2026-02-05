Left Menu

Historic Unveiling: Sacred Devnimori Relics Arrive in Colombo

India's Prime Minister Modi emphasized the profound spiritual ties between India and Sri Lanka during the inauguration of the Devnimori relics exposition in Colombo, Sri Lanka. This significant event, coinciding with Sri Lanka's Independence Day, marked the first international public display of these sacred Buddhist relics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 11:51 IST
Historic Unveiling: Sacred Devnimori Relics Arrive in Colombo
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the enduring spiritual connection between India and Sri Lanka, citing the exposition of Devnimori relics as a testament to shared cultural heritage. The unveiling occurred at the historic Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo.

The sacred relics' journey from India's Gujarat to Sri Lanka comes after Modi's 2025 pledge during a state visit. Their arrival on Sri Lanka's Independence Day adds immense significance to this momentous event.

This marks the first international public display of the holy Devnimori relics, emphasizing the cultural and spiritual bonds between the two countries. Previously, India facilitated the exhibition of Kapilavastu relics in 2012 and Sarnath relics in 2018 in Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vijay Demands Justice for Attacked Journalists in Tamil Nadu

Vijay Demands Justice for Attacked Journalists in Tamil Nadu

 India
2
IKS Health Soars in Q3 FY26 with 24% Revenue Growth

IKS Health Soars in Q3 FY26 with 24% Revenue Growth

 India
3
India and GCC Forge Path to New FTA: A Strategic Alliance

India and GCC Forge Path to New FTA: A Strategic Alliance

 India
4
Bengal govt will launch scheme to provide Rs 1,500 monthly allowance to unemployed youths for up to 5 yrs: FM Chandrima Bhattacharya.

Bengal govt will launch scheme to provide Rs 1,500 monthly allowance to unem...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026