Historic Unveiling: Sacred Devnimori Relics Arrive in Colombo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the enduring spiritual connection between India and Sri Lanka, citing the exposition of Devnimori relics as a testament to shared cultural heritage. The unveiling occurred at the historic Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo.

The sacred relics' journey from India's Gujarat to Sri Lanka comes after Modi's 2025 pledge during a state visit. Their arrival on Sri Lanka's Independence Day adds immense significance to this momentous event.

This marks the first international public display of the holy Devnimori relics, emphasizing the cultural and spiritual bonds between the two countries. Previously, India facilitated the exhibition of Kapilavastu relics in 2012 and Sarnath relics in 2018 in Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)