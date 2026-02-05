Tragedy in Ghaziabad: The Korean Connection

A poignant pocket diary discovered in the room of three minor sisters, who tragically ended their lives in Ghaziabad, offers a revealing glimpse into their world. Amid devoted affection for Korean culture, it exposes family tensions, police reported on Thursday.

The sisters, Nishika, Prachi, and Pakhi, aged 16, 14, and 12, respectively, leaped from the ninth floor of Bharat City Society on Wednesday. Following their demise, they were cremated at Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat, with their father Chetan performing the last rites, according to Additional Commissioner of Police, Atul Kumar Singh.

Within the nine-page diary, the girls' unwavering passion for Korea is clear. Allegations against their parents' opposition to their interests and life choices are also detailed. The investigation, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimish Patil, is exploring the family's financial hardships as a crucial factor in the sisters' tragic end.

(With inputs from agencies.)