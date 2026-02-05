Left Menu

Tragic Suicide of Sisters Reveals Deep Connection to Korean Culture Amid Family Strife

A diary recovered from the room of three sisters who died by suicide in Ghaziabad unravels their deep attachment to Korean culture and family challenges. The document reveals their love for Korea and familial resistance to their interests, linked to the father's financial troubles due to stock market losses.

Updated: 05-02-2026 11:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A small diary, retrieved from the room of three young sisters, Nishika, Prachi, and Pakhi, who tragically ended their lives in Ghaziabad, sheds light on their strong bond with Korean culture and the turmoil within their family, authorities reported on Thursday.

The sisters, aged 16, 14, and 12, jumped from the ninth floor of Bharat City Society, leaving behind writings that repeatedly express their affection for Korea and frustration over their family's opposition to their interests, including marriage choices.

Police investigations, led by Deputy Commissioner Nimish Patil, are delving into the diary's contents and the girls' father's significant financial losses, which may have fueled tension at home. The community is reeling as it comes to terms with the tragedy, marked by a poignant farewell at Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

