Shubhangi Atre Leaves Iconic TV Role for Cinematic Adventures

Shubhangi Atre, renowned for her role as Angoori Bhabhi in the popular sitcom 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain', is set to bid adieu to the character as she embarks on a new cinematic journey with 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! - Fun on the Run'. This new step comes as Atre expresses excitement for fresh acting opportunities beyond her established TV persona.

Atre, who took over the role in 2016 following actor Shilpa Shinde's departure, has reflected on her career transformation, highlighting how audience perceptions have evolved. She credits social media for allowing actors to diversify public images, breaking free from being typecast in singular roles.

With the show's film adaptation, Atre celebrates the legacy of the television series while acknowledging the support from her co-stars and production team. As the film sets to release on February 6, she embraces the change with optimism and honors the memory of the late writer Manoj Santoshi, whose vision inspired this cinematic tribute.

(With inputs from agencies.)