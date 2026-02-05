Left Menu

Vivek Oberoi Seeks Court Protection Against AI Misuse

Actor and entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi has petitioned the Delhi High Court to protect his persona from unauthorized usage by entities, especially with AI-generated content. He argues that these impersonations and fake media on social platforms harm his reputation and infringe on his personality rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:44 IST
Vivek Oberoi Seeks Court Protection Against AI Misuse
Vivek Oberoi
  • Country:
  • India

Actor and entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi has approached the Delhi High Court, seeking protection against the unauthorized use of his name, image, and other aspects of his persona by several entities. The issue prominently involves morphing and AI-generated media.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela assured Oberoi that an order would be passed regarding the case. Oberoi's lawsuit highlights the exploitation of his personality rights across social media platforms, particularly through imposter accounts and AI-generated 'deep fakes'. These entities create inappropriate and misleading content impacting his reputation and family image.

Additionally, the lawsuit addresses unauthorized merchandise sales featuring his name and imagery. Oberoi, who has cultivated business interests beyond his acting career, stresses his independent commercial credibility and seeks to safeguard his personality rights from further exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revamping India's Coaching Ecosystem: A New Era of Accreditation and Governance

Revamping India's Coaching Ecosystem: A New Era of Accreditation and Governa...

 India
2
High Stakes Diplomacy: Paving the Path to Peace in Ukraine

High Stakes Diplomacy: Paving the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Ukraine
3
Concrete Milestone: Paks 2 Nuclear Plant Construction Begins

Concrete Milestone: Paks 2 Nuclear Plant Construction Begins

 Hungary
4
Mystery Attack on Udaipur-Ajmer Express: Passenger Injured

Mystery Attack on Udaipur-Ajmer Express: Passenger Injured

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026