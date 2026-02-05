Vivek Oberoi Seeks Court Protection Against AI Misuse

Actor and entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi has approached the Delhi High Court, seeking protection against the unauthorized use of his name, image, and other aspects of his persona by several entities. The issue prominently involves morphing and AI-generated media.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela assured Oberoi that an order would be passed regarding the case. Oberoi's lawsuit highlights the exploitation of his personality rights across social media platforms, particularly through imposter accounts and AI-generated 'deep fakes'. These entities create inappropriate and misleading content impacting his reputation and family image.

Additionally, the lawsuit addresses unauthorized merchandise sales featuring his name and imagery. Oberoi, who has cultivated business interests beyond his acting career, stresses his independent commercial credibility and seeks to safeguard his personality rights from further exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)