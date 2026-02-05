ActivityKidz: Revolutionizing Weekend Plans for Parents

In Gurugram, ActivityKidz is transforming how parents plan their weekends. Founded by Suraj, a frustrated father facing unreliable information about kids' play areas, the platform now serves over 100,000 parents in Delhi NCR.

Much like early apps in the restaurant industry, ActivityKidz aggregates information on venue suitability and availability, ranging from trampoline parks to bowling alleys. It provides exclusive deals and keeps parents informed about new and closing attractions.

Expanding from Gurugram to wider Delhi NCR, ActivityKidz plans to extend its coverage to other major Indian cities. In a region beset by rapidly growing, yet fragmented, kids' entertainment options, the tool offers parents relief in organizing fun family outings.