Tragedy in Isolation: When Online Worlds Consume

The tragic incident of three sisters plunging from their ninth-floor residence in Sahibabad has left the community in disbelief and mourning. Their long unnoticed social isolation has raised poignant questions about the impact of the digital world on young minds.

Residents of the Bharat City Society expressed shock, contemplating how the sisters' reclusive behavior went unobserved for years. The preliminary police investigation suggests the girls' extensive consumption of Korean media and online gaming contributed to their tragic decision.

Authorities are now probing deeper as a diary and messages found at the scene paint a haunting picture of loneliness and remorse. Experts warn of the profound effects sudden deprivation of digital devices can have on isolated teens.

