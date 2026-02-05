The Dark Influence: Online Gaming and Korean Pop Culture Fueled Tragedy

In a shocking incident, three sisters in Ghaziabad, aged 16, 14, and 12, succumbed to an apparent suicide pact, allegedly fueled by their addiction to an online Korean game. The tragedy has thrown a spotlight on the insidious effects of excessive online gaming and a burgeoning craze for Korean pop culture among adolescents.

According to Chetan Kumar, the sisters' father, they had been entrenched in the game for almost three years, during which they detached from school and social activities. Their obsession went unnoticed until it was too late, prompting discussions on the responsibility of parents to curb such harmful engagement.

Mental health experts highlighted the critical need for open conversations about online addiction, emotional availability from parents, and the unhealthy blending of online and offline realities. The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the past fatalities linked to similar online challenges, like the 2017 Blue Whale challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)